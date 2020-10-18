Dubai now allows wedding receptions, social events

Dubai has now allowed the resumption of wedding receptions and other social events starting October 22.
In the guidelines issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, a maximum of 200 people will now be allowed in each hall, and 30 people at tents and homes—both adhering strictly to a social distance of one person per four square meters.
The guideline added that the events should not run longer than four hours, and that individuals in the high-risk group—those with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly—are strongly advised not to come to these events.
Other guidelines of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management are as follows:
– Face masks must be worn at all time except when seated at the table
– Only five guests are allowed per table
– Face-to-face seating arrangement must be avoided, and a distance of 1.5 meters must be maintained.
– Tables must be placed at least two meters from each other
– People with symptoms like coughing and fever must not attend