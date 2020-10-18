Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,215 cases, total now at 115,602 with four deaths

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 9 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 115,293 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,215 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 115,602.

The ministry also reported four patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 463.

MOHAP also reported 1,162 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 107,516.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from yesterday’s 7,574 to 7,623 as of October 18.

RELATED STORY: Mask-related incidents remain as UAE’s most violated COVID-19 guideline

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the Official Spokesman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, has urged the public to always put their masks on – as records show that the most-violated guideline in the country is related to wearing masks.

“As declared earlier, not wearing a face mask was the most frequent violation in all emirates and Asian nationalities were the most likely to violate the precautionary measures. We, therefore, plan to raise the public’s awareness and interact with the most vulnerable categories in the Emirati community, by organising a media campaign that will highlight their behaviours and cultures on suitable media outlets,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

Dr. Al Dhaheri stated that NCEMA has adopted a monitoring and inspection system to verify the implementation of all resolutions adhering to the precautionary measures related to the COVID-19 and furthered that seven teams were formed, with one working in each emirate. He said that there are directives to monitor the implementation of relevant precautionary and preventive measures, and over 46 protocols were issued under this framework, to protect the safety and health of the community.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Dubai now allows wedding receptions, social events

Dubai now allows wedding receptions, social events

6 hours ago
Photo of Study: COVID-19 virus remains active on human skin for 9 hours

Study: COVID-19 virus remains active on human skin for 9 hours

7 hours ago
Photo of Unemployed man caught after posing as cop using brother’s ID card to rob expat of AED 12,000

Unemployed man caught after posing as cop using brother’s ID card to rob expat of AED 12,000

8 hours ago
Photo of Filipina in Abu Dhabi trims down 14kg in one year after ‘buntis’, ‘napabayaan sa kusina’ remarks

Filipina in Abu Dhabi trims down 14kg in one year after ‘buntis’, ‘napabayaan sa kusina’ remarks

8 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close