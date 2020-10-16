Worker crushed to death in Sharjah after crane collapsed

A crane has collapsed in Sharjah instantly killing an Asian worker on Thursday.

The police said that the man, 36, was on his duty at the Al Madam area when the incident happened.

Both the emergency team and the police rushed to the accident site after receiving a report about the incident. The worker, however, died on the spot.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident but initial reports said that there’s no foul play involved.

The body of the Asian man has been transferred to a forensic laboratory in Sharjah as authorities prepare for its repatriation.

Image by analogicus from Pixabay