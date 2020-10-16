Latest News

UAE Public Prosecution: ‘Threat against public servant is a crime’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

WAM

The Federal Public Prosecution warned residents in the UAE that assault on public employees is a crime punished by the law.

In an awareness video posted on its social media accounts today, the Federal Public Prosecution emphasized the rules under Article 248 of the Federal Penal Code.

”Any person who uses force, violence or threat against a public servant or a person entrusted with a public service… the penalty shall be a jail sentence for no less than one year,” as stipulated in Article 248.

The Federal Public Prosecution aims to awareness to reduce violations resulting from ignorance of laws.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Philippines to allow non-essential outbound travel starting Oct. 21

Philippines to allow non-essential outbound travel starting Oct. 21

1 hour ago
Photo of COVID-19: 1,412 new cases in UAE, total now at 112,849 with three deaths

COVID-19: 1,412 new cases in UAE, total now at 112,849 with three deaths

2 hours ago
Photo of Emirati footballer Sultan Saif, wife and son die in Abu Dhabi car crash

Emirati footballer Sultan Saif, wife and son die in Abu Dhabi car crash

3 hours ago
Photo of Worker crushed to death in Sharjah after crane collapsed

Worker crushed to death in Sharjah after crane collapsed

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close