UAE Public Prosecution: ‘Threat against public servant is a crime’

The Federal Public Prosecution warned residents in the UAE that assault on public employees is a crime punished by the law.

In an awareness video posted on its social media accounts today, the Federal Public Prosecution emphasized the rules under Article 248 of the Federal Penal Code.

”Any person who uses force, violence or threat against a public servant or a person entrusted with a public service… the penalty shall be a jail sentence for no less than one year,” as stipulated in Article 248.

The Federal Public Prosecution aims to awareness to reduce violations resulting from ignorance of laws.