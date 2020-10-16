Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Reno liver spread now back in the market after securing FDA approval

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now allowed the popular brand of liver spread ‘Reno’ to be back on shelves after it secured the necessary permit and completed its registration.

“Itong liver spread wala ng kulang na dokumento at pumasa sa ating panuntunan,” FDA head Eric Domingo told ABS-CBN, adding that the manufacturer was able to secure its Certificate of Product Registration two weeks ago.

In September the FDA warned the public against the purchase of the product as it had not been registered with them.

“Upon extensive search of FDA databases, the mentioned liver spread failed to secure a CPR. Thus, the FDA has a responsibility to inform the public, through an advisory, that Reno Brand Liver Spread is not registered,” FDA said in a previous advisory.

