Philippines to allow non-essential outbound travel starting Oct. 21

The Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has suspended its ban on non-essential outbound travel of Filipinos effective October 21.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Philippine passport holders intending to travel abroad as tourists must have adequate travel and health insurance.

Confirmed roundtrip tickets and negative antigen test results for Covid-19 are also required.

“They may be allowed to leave the country subject to the submission of confirmed roundtrip tickets and adequate travel and health insurance for those traveling in tourist visas, execution of an immigration declaration acknowledging the risks involved in traveling and a negative Antigen result taken within 24 hours before departure, subject to the Department of Health (DOH) guidelines,” Roque said.

Outbound Filipino travelers shall likewise follow the Guidelines of the National Task Force (NTF) for returning overseas Filipinos.