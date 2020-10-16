PH may not experience second wave of COVID-19, experts say

Researchers are optimistic that the Philippines may no longer experience a second or third wave of COVID-19 infections should the current downward trend continue.

“Tayo ay nasa first wave pa lang dahil hindi pa tayo nagkaroon ng zero COVID sa bansa… Hopefully, with our cooperation… we might not experience a second wave,” Dr. Butch Ong, a member of the OCTA Research Team said in a Laging Handa briefing.

He said adhering to the minimum health standards will prevent future waves of infection.

The research team has noted that the downward trend has continued. “In fact some LGUs in Metro Manila have reported a decrease in cases in the last two weeks,” Ong said.

“The country now has an R value of .8 to .9,” he pointed out.

“This is very good kasi pababa na talaga, the COVID situation is in control in the communities. In NCR (National Capital Region), it’s even better. The reproduction number is about .77, .88,” Ong explained.

The downtrend was sustained even after the two-week Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine as requested by health professionals in August.

“Everything points to a good projection in the coming month…na sana pag natuloy ang downtrend na ito, ang ating positivity rate will even go down to 5% which is the WHO-recommended positivity rate,” he said.