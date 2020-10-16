OFWs planning to invest in stocks for the first time urged to focus on blue chip companies

OFWs who plan to invest in stocks for the first time are advised to limit their options to what is known as the ‘Blue Chip companies’ in the Philippines.

An expert shares that it’s safer to invest in these companies owing to their longevity in the business and strong presence in the market.

“Mas stable yung mga kumpanyang ito at hindi ka kakabahan na malulugi ang mga kumpanyang ito,” said Vanessa Galvez, First Metro Securities’ Head of Product Development and OFW Desk during The Filipino Times webinar titled: “Investing for Passive Income”

She also furthered that it’s important to hold on to the stocks and not sell immediately so that each OFW can witness their stocks grow over a longer period.

“Don’t stress yourself too much yet if you’re a beginner. Yung pera niyo na hind niyo pa kailangan ngayon, pwede niyo ilagay sa stocks. Just make sure you’re prepared to hold on to your stocks for a long time,” said Galvez.

The “Investing for Passive Income” webinar aims to help OFWs learn about passive earning through dividends and to distinguish facts from myths about earning passive income through investing.

First Metro Securities is also currently providing assistance for many OFWs who wish to open their brokerage accounts. Filipinos interested to begin their investments can email Galvez and her team at: [email protected] or at [email protected]

First Metro Securities can also engage with OFWs through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @FirstMetroSec