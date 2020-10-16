OFW goes missing after remitting money in Riyadh

Relatives of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) are seeking government’s help after he went missing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

John Lord Montefalco, 26, reportedly didn’t return to his employer’s home when he asked permission from them to send money last October 6, his brother John Dave Montefalco told a report by ABS-CBN News.

“Hinahanap namin siya, tinatawagan, mga kasama niya din sabi nila wala, hindi na daw nakauwi nung gabing ‘yun,” John Dave narrated.

John Lord’s mother who is also an OFW in Abu Dhabi is extremely worried.

“Siya naapektuhan kung saan maghahanap, kung saan na kuya ko,” John Dave added.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac assured his family that they are exerting all efforts to find him.

“Ako naman po may kumpiyansa na mahahanap siya. Nasa panahon pa tayo na nagsasagawa pa ‘yung search kaya may konting paghihintay pa bago natin malaman kung nasaan siya,” Cacdac said.