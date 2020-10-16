Investing in stocks now more accessible with lowered price points across companies

Investing has become more affordable and accessible for many OFWs with the opportunity to invest in reputable companies at lowered price points.

First Metro Securities’ Head of Product Development and OFW Desk Vanessa Galvez states that the current situation during the pandemic has created a chance for many OFWs and investors in general to put money into stocks, as company stocks are currently more affordable compared to the past months and even years.

“This is actually a good time to buy. Lahat ng makikita mo ngayon ay bagsak ang presyo,” said Galvez during The Filipino Times webinar titled: “Investing for Passive Income”.

She also broke the myth that only the rich can afford to purchase stocks – since recent amendments applied to stock regulations now allow a lowered starting price point for investments.

“Noong araw akala natin na ang investing pangmayaman lang, but now you can start as low as 1000 or 5000 (pesos) so wala talagang reason not to start investing,” said Galvez.

Galvez also advised that investing in stocks means parting with money that a person wouldn’t need for the next 2-5 years at least to allow it some time to grow.

“Yung pera niyo na hindi niyo pa kailangan ngayon, pwede niyo ilagay sa stocks. Dito, you become a part owner of the company – Ikaw yung namuhunan. Yung capital mo, pinapalago ng ibang tao,” said Galvez.

The “Investing for Passive Income” webinar aims to help OFWs learn about passive earning through dividends and to distinguish facts from myths about earning passive income through investing.

First Metro Securities is also currently providing assistance for many OFWs who wish to open their brokerage accounts. Filipinos interested to begin their investments can email Galvez and her team at: [email protected] or at [email protected]

First Metro Securities can also engage with OFWs through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @FirstMetroSec