386 Pakistanis who were denied entry in Dubai fly back home

Staff Report 7 hours ago

Some 386 Pakistani nationals who were denied entry in Dubai were flown back home on Thursday.

They had been stranded in the two terminals of Dubai Airport (DXB) for days after being barred from entering the emirate due to lack of immigration requirements.

Among them were passengers with visit visas but aiming to seek jobs. Others were denied entry for various reasons including not being able to show proof of return tickets, hotel accommodation, and enough funds to finance their stay in Dubai.

All of the stranded passengers have received necessary assistance including food from their consulate in Dubai, who has also been arranging for their flight home.

The consulate reminds Pakistani nationals to fulfill all the requirements such as a return ticket, minimum funds of AED2000, booking of hotel stay, or proof of staying with resident families or friends, before flying the UAE.

Staff Report

