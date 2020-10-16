Latest NewsNews

11 Filipinos denied entry in Dubai for lack of flight requirements amid COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

File photo

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai reported 11 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been denied entry in the emirate after failing to secure the necessary permits from UAE government agencies.

They were sent back home after the incident on October 9, according to GMA News.

Earlier this week, the consulate reminded Filipinos about securing necessary permits before flying to Dubai in accordance with its guidelines for foreign travelers.
“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai wishes to remind Filipino residents of the UAE who are returning via the Dubai International Airport to secure approval from the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs(GDRFA) or the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA),” the Consulate said in a statement.

The consulate added that if Filipinos hold a Dubai-issued residence visa they must obtain the approval from the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) prior to their departure.

Failure to do so means they will be prohibited from entering the country.

For those who are holding a residence visa issued by other emirates they must get their permits from UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

“All Filipino residents in the UAE who are planning to return to the country are further advised to keep abreast of entry regulations to the UAE and coordinate with their airlines when planning their return,” the statement read.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Rags-to-riches: Man buys bank that turned down his PHP600K-business loan 18 years ago

Rags-to-riches: Man buys bank that turned down his PHP600K-business loan 18 years ago

4 mins ago
Photo of OFW goes missing after remitting money in Riyadh

OFW goes missing after remitting money in Riyadh

40 mins ago
Photo of PH may not experience second wave of COVID-19, experts say

PH may not experience second wave of COVID-19, experts say

57 mins ago
Photo of Reno liver spread now back in the market after securing FDA approval

Reno liver spread now back in the market after securing FDA approval

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close