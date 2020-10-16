11 Filipinos denied entry in Dubai for lack of flight requirements amid COVID-19

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai reported 11 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been denied entry in the emirate after failing to secure the necessary permits from UAE government agencies.

They were sent back home after the incident on October 9, according to GMA News.

Earlier this week, the consulate reminded Filipinos about securing necessary permits before flying to Dubai in accordance with its guidelines for foreign travelers.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai wishes to remind Filipino residents of the UAE who are returning via the Dubai International Airport to secure approval from the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs(GDRFA) or the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA),” the Consulate said in a statement.

The consulate added that if Filipinos hold a Dubai-issued residence visa they must obtain the approval from the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) prior to their departure.

Failure to do so means they will be prohibited from entering the country.

For those who are holding a residence visa issued by other emirates they must get their permits from UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

“All Filipino residents in the UAE who are planning to return to the country are further advised to keep abreast of entry regulations to the UAE and coordinate with their airlines when planning their return,” the statement read.