UAE gives AED5.5 million (PHP72.9 million) grants for scientists who can make it rain

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is offering $1.5 million (PHP72.9 million) grants to experts and scientists who can contribute new knowledge and innovation in rain enhancement science particularly in arid regions of the UAE.

Under the UAE Rain Enhancement Programme (UAEREP), the program will reward each winning research proposal a grant of up to $1.5 million distributed over three years, with a maximum annual amount of $550,000.

NCM announced the updated research areas that can be explored by scientists as part of the program

UAEREP’s fourth cycle targeted research, placing strong focus on innovation and emerging technologies. They are as follow: (1) advances in weather modelling and forecasting, (2) evaluation of rain enhancement efficacy, (3) innovations of rain enhancement systems, (4) fundamental understanding of rain enhancement, (5) modelling and data analysis, and observations, (6) technologies and instrumentation.

Submission of proposals for these targeted research areas will be in early 2021.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of WMO, said, “In announcing the program’s updated targeted research areas, we are taking an important step in pushing forward the rain enhancement research to the next level of impact and sophistication. One important aspect of the new solicitation document will be its emphasis on the development and deployment of innovative technologies to foster future research in this emerging field.

“This focus will improve our ability to address water-stress issues more effectively in line with the aspirations of our leadership, while enhancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for rain enhancement.”

In parallel, the program will continue to support previously targeted areas to help the awardees fulfil the objectives of their projects.