PH targets COVID-19 clinical trials may begin this November

2 hours ago

The Philippines may possibly begin the clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as early as November.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) head Rolando Enrique Domingo revealed that they expect to receive the formal application from China’s Sinovac Biotech to begin the phase three clinical trials in two weeks. After this, local regulators will arrive at a decision after a thorough evaluation.

Reports from ABS-CBN news further that a Sinovac spokesperson has already confirmed that the materials have already been sent to the Philippines to begin the Phase 3 trials, but no timeframes have been set.

Domingo told the press that trial start was “possible” this November.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte stressed that he prefers the Philippines to receive a vaccine from either China or Russia.

