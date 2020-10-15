Man falls from jeep after falling asleep

Many among us have probably experienced falling asleep on a public transportation a little too comfortably, that it led us to exceed our destination a kilometer away by the time we wake up.

However, this man’s experience napping on the jeepney has turned tragic after he fell from the vehicle during the ride.

This man was on his way to Dasmariñas, Cavite when he fell from a jeepney after falling asleep during the ride.

In a report in GMA News, the man was seen falling from the jeep through a CCTV footage.

The man did not immediately wake up and stand from the road after he fell.

Some concerned citizens approached the man and immediately brought to the hospital.