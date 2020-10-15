Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Giant crocodile found by Tawi-Tawi residents

Screengrab from Krystian Amri Mufti's Facebook

A giant crocodile has been found in the coastal area of Simunul, Tawi-Tawi on October 14.

 

In the video posted on Facebook by netizen Krystian Amri Mufti, it showed the 18-feet crocodile being brought on a small truck while being driven around the town for all the residents to see.

 

“OMG, Isang dambuhalang buwaya natagpuan sa Taytay Beach, dakong Simunul, Tawi-Tawi,” she wrote.

 

Facebook user Grace Nuka earlier posted clips and photos of the crocodile being transferred from the sea to a truck.

 

It has been turned over to the tourism office of Simunul, according to local reports.

