WATCH: Giant crocodile found by Tawi-Tawi residents

A giant crocodile has been found in the coastal area of Simunul, Tawi-Tawi on October 14.

In the video posted on Facebook by netizen Krystian Amri Mufti, it showed the 18-feet crocodile being brought on a small truck while being driven around the town for all the residents to see.

“OMG, Isang dambuhalang buwaya natagpuan sa Taytay Beach, dakong Simunul, Tawi-Tawi,” she wrote.

Facebook user Grace Nuka earlier posted clips and photos of the crocodile being transferred from the sea to a truck.

It has been turned over to the tourism office of Simunul, according to local reports.