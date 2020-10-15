Duterte defends drug war anew: Huwag mo akong takutin ng human rights na ‘yan

President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his stance on the government’s war against illegal drugs anew.

In a speech Wednesday evening, Duterte said that he understands the business of illegal drugs in the country.

“Kaya kuhang-kuha ko kayo. I mean ‘yung linguwahe ninyo pati yung tokatis ninyo sa loob, alam ko ‘yan. Kasi kung hindi ako pumasa ng bar, nag-aral na rin ako noon paano ako mag negosyo ng droga,” the President added.

Duterte also threatened people involved in the illegal drug trade and said that he is not afraid of human rights activists.

“Basta ako, pagka-sinira mo ang Pilipinas, ang bayan ko, papatayin kita. ‘Yan si human rights, paulit-ulit kong sinasabi. At sinasabi ko sa iyo, kayong mga dorogista, aabutin talaga kayo ng suwerte ninyo,” he said.

The Chief Executive also compared illegal drug peddlers to those who are committing suicide when they are being killed during police operations.

“Hinihingi mo, eh. Para kang suicide. If you commit suicide, bakit ako ang ma-demanda. Ngayon kung papasok ka sa droga, gusto mo mag suicide. Eh, kung mabaril ka ng pulis diyan pati militar, bakit mo ako sisihin na gusto mo mag suicide,” he said.

“So ‘yan ang mensahe ko. At wag mo akong tataukutin, ‘yang human rights. Hindi ako natatakot diyan. Sinong nagpa-publish publish kayo, ako? Sasabihin ko sa mga tao, wag na kayo mag basa. Hindi ako natatakot diyan,” the President added.

