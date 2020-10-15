Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai launches new residency program for foreign workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 33 mins ago

The Dubai government has unveiled a new residency program that will allow foreign professionals and their families to stay in Dubai for up to a year while they are working for overseas companies.

The program will allow foreign professionals employed by companies outside the UAE to use all services related to residency and work such as communications, bank accounts, education, among others, according to WAM.

This move aims to attract professionals from across the globe to relocate in the emirate as well as enhance business practices and maximize the growth of the economy.

As part of the program, the salaries they receive from their remote-work will also be tax-free.

Helal Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, “Dubai is uniquely positioned to offer a safe, dynamic lifestyle opportunity to these digitally savvy workers and their families while they continue to work remotely, whether it is for a couple of months or an entire year.”

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Teenager’s hands chopped, eyes gouged out by gang in Jordan

Teenager’s hands chopped, eyes gouged out by gang in Jordan

8 mins ago
Photo of Man falls from jeep after falling asleep

Man falls from jeep after falling asleep

40 mins ago
Photo of Duterte defends drug war anew: Huwag mo akong takutin ng human rights na ‘yan

Duterte defends drug war anew: Huwag mo akong takutin ng human rights na ‘yan

1 hour ago
Photo of 304 people denied entry, stranded at Dubai airport due to lack visit visa requirements, proof of funds

304 people denied entry, stranded at Dubai airport due to lack visit visa requirements, proof of funds

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close