Dubai launches new residency program for foreign workers

The Dubai government has unveiled a new residency program that will allow foreign professionals and their families to stay in Dubai for up to a year while they are working for overseas companies.

The program will allow foreign professionals employed by companies outside the UAE to use all services related to residency and work such as communications, bank accounts, education, among others, according to WAM.

This move aims to attract professionals from across the globe to relocate in the emirate as well as enhance business practices and maximize the growth of the economy.

As part of the program, the salaries they receive from their remote-work will also be tax-free.

Helal Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, “Dubai is uniquely positioned to offer a safe, dynamic lifestyle opportunity to these digitally savvy workers and their families while they continue to work remotely, whether it is for a couple of months or an entire year.”