Another 50 people denied entry, stranded at Dubai International airport

Staff Report 3 hours ago

At least 50 Indian nationals were reportedly stranded since Wednesday at the Dubai International Airport for not following the entry requirements for arriving foreigners in the UAE.

The stranded passengers were holding tourist visit visas, according to a report of Khaleej Times.

Both the Indian diplomatic mission in Dubai, stranded passengers, and travel companies in Dubai confirmed the reports.

57 Indian passengers arrived in Dubai onboard GoAir flights from Kannur, and Mumbai International Airports in India.

“The consulate was notified of their status through our helpline. Our sources say 14 were allowed entry into Dubai. However, the remaining have been stuck there since last night,” Neeraj Agarwal, Consul – Press, Information, and Culture at the Consulate General of India in Dubai said.

The Consulate said they will provide the stranded passengers with assistance including food and amenities.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said that UAE immigration rules say passengers must carry a valid hotel reservation or a relative’s reference, and a return ticket booking.

Earlier, at least 300 Pakistanis have reportedly been left stranded at the Dubai International Airport also on Wednesday due to their visit visa issues.

