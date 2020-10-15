304 people denied entry, stranded at Dubai airport due to lack visit visa requirements, proof of funds

At least 304 Pakistani nationals have been denied entry at the Dubai International Airport on Wednesday due to the inability to present required documents and ‘minimum required fund’ for their stay in the UAE, according to Pakistan Consulate in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

“Pakistani passengers traveling on visit/tourist visas on the flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and flydubai on Oct 13 were denied entry to UAE as they were unable present the ‘minimum required fund’ (AED2000). On the other hand, many lacked documents,” the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai and Northern Emirates said in a statement.

The visitors aboard the two flights from Pakistan are currently stranded in the airport.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) said the passengers from Pakistan did not have a valid hotel reservation or a relative’s reference. Many of them were not also able to show proof of return ticket booking, as required by the UAE’s immigration rules.

The GDFRA urges passengers to comply with the requirements to avoid delays when they arrive at the airport.

Meanwhile, the consulate offered food and other assistance to the stranded passengers while they are still finding proper ways to address their situation.