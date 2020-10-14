US reports first case of COVID-19 reinfection; second diagnosis more severe

US has reported its first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reinfection after a 25-year-old survivor caught a more severe strain of the virus.

In a report by Daily Mirror, the man’s second diagnosis was so severe he was rushed to the hospital and was given oxygen treatment.

Researchers said while more studies are needed to be made, this shows that previous exposure to the virus does not guarantee immunity, and that everyone should still take strict precautions to ensure safety.

“While more research is needed, the possibility of reinfections could have significant implications for our understanding of COVID-19 immunity, especially in the absence of an effective vaccine. It also strongly suggests that individuals who have tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 should continue to take serious precautions when it comes to the virus, including social distancing, wearing face masks, and handwashing,” said Mark Pandori of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

According to researchers, the man’s reinfection was worse because he might have been encountered a very high dose of the virus, making the second diagnosis more severe. However, they said more research is yet to be done regarding reinfections and how many of these cases present as more severe.

READ ALSO: ‘YOU CAN GET COVID-19 AGAIN’: UAE-based Filipino shares experience getting the disease for the second time