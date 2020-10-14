Studies claim flu vaccine ‘may help’ protect people against COVID-19

Regular influenza vaccine may be able to boost a person’s immune system enough to ward off coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and reduce deaths from the virus, according to two separate studies in Italy and Brazil.

In their studies involving 100,000 patients, researchers from Milan University and Sao Paulo University separately learned that flu jab significantly decreased COVD-19-related hospital admissions, specifically those who need intensive care.

The Milan study also revealed that in places where flu vaccines were regularly taken, deaths from COVID-19 were around 10 per 100,000. Meanwhile, in regions where less than 30 percent were eligible for the flu shot, the death toll was around 150 per 100,000.

The Sao Paulo study also showed that the death rate among those who received the flu shot was only at 35 percent.

“This is great news and means the UK flu vaccination campaign is even more crucial. These findings, from studies involving large numbers of people, are really important. It means the flu jab is now also a weapon in terms of coronavirus prevention. It’s potentially one of the few effective measures we can undertake this winter,” Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, told Daily Mail.

