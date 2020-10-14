Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH breaches 346,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,910 newly infected patients

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 23 mins ago

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 346,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 1,910 new cases. The total number now stands at 346,536.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. In addition, data released by Johns Hopkins University showed that it is now the 18th country with the most number of reported COVID-19 cases.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 293,860, after 579 patients have been declared recovered from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 78 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 6,449.

President Rodrigo Duterte on September 28 announced that Metro Manila along with Batangas, Tacloban City, Iloilo City, Bacolod and Iligan City will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from October 1 until October 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

Lanao Del Sur including Marawi City is now under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or MECQ, while the rest of the country stays under the Modified General Community Quarantine or MGCQ.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of 60-year-old celebrity faces legal action after marrying 12-year-old

60-year-old celebrity faces legal action after marrying 12-year-old

24 mins ago
Photo of Studies claim flu vaccine ‘may help’ protect people against COVID-19

Studies claim flu vaccine ‘may help’ protect people against COVID-19

32 mins ago
Photo of Netherlands confirms 1st patient in the world to die after being reinfected with COVID-19

Netherlands confirms 1st patient in the world to die after being reinfected with COVID-19

51 mins ago
Photo of “Together we will win”: UAE urges international community to unite against spread of COVID-19

“Together we will win”: UAE urges international community to unite against spread of COVID-19

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close