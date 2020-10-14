Netherlands confirms 1st patient in the world to die after being reinfected with COVID-19

A woman in the Netherlands became the first reported person in the world to have died after contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the second time, Dutch News reported.

The 89-year-old patient in Holland, at the time of her death, was undergoing chemotherapy for a rare type of white blood cell cancer called Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a treatable but incurable form of blood cancer.

Her doctors said when she tested positive for the virus, her symptoms subsided completely except for persisting fatigue. However, after two months, she got symptoms and tested positive again, with her oxygen saturation reaching 90 percent, with a respiratory rate of 40 breaths per minute. She died two weeks later.

READ ALSO: US reports first case of COVID-19 reinfection; second diagnosis more severe

Researchers said while more studies are needed to be made, this shows that previous exposure to the virus does not guarantee immunity, and that everyone should still take strict precautions to ensure safety.

“While more research is needed, the possibility of reinfections could have significant implications for our understanding of COVID-19 immunity, especially in the absence of an effective vaccine,” said Nevada state public health laboratory’s Mark Pandori.

Reports about COVID-19 reinfections in Hong Kong, Belgium, the US, and Ecuador, where the patient also had severe symptoms during the second reinfection.

SEE ALSO: Man catches COVID-19 twice, second time more severe