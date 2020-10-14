NANG DAHIL SA GOOGLE MAP: Kidnapped teenager reunites with family after 11 years

A teenager in Indonesia who was kidnapped 11 years ago finally reunited with his family due to Google Maps.

Ervan Wahyu Anjasworo, 17, said he was playing around Google Maps to look for a traditional market in Sragen, Java that his grandmother used to bring him to. When he found the said market, he gave its address to a social worker at a rehabilitation center he was training in.

The social worker, according to Anjasworo, contacted his counterparts in various regions of Central Java and Sragen in order to reach his long-lost family. The teenager then eventually received family photos of him when he was younger, where his memories came flooding back.

“I still remembered the faces of my father, my mother and my siblings,” he told Kompas.com. The social workers in Srgen then picked up Anjasworo and brought him home.

The teenager said he was separated from his family when he was kidnapped at around five years old by a street performer who forced him to perform alongside him for two years.

He added that the performer left him alone at a mosque after hearing the sirens of the local Public Order Agency (Satpol PP). He was taken in by the local neighborhood unit (RT) head, who died a few months after.

The RTs grandchild took care of him for seven months, after which he was taken in by a social worker from the Bogor Integrated Care Center for the Empowerment of Women and Children (P2TP2A). He then went to(Islamic Boarding School for eight years prior to his family reunion.