LOOK: NCEMA Director General receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, plan to get frontline health workers vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Al Shamsi stated that the UAE leadership gives top priority to deliver the highest levels of safety and security to the frontline health professionals and their protection from any health risks they may face while performing their duty.

“In alignment with the leadership’s vision, the availability of this safe, effective vaccine will contribute to save and protect lives,” he added.

The UAE has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine as part of the country’s measures to protect health workers in close contact with COVID-19 patients and ensure their safety, and that it was fully aligned with the regulations and laws that allow a faster review of licensing procedures.

