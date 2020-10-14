Duterte cabinet wants shorter 4-hour curfew

President Rodrigo Duterte’s cabinet members have proposed for local government units to shorten existing curfews to 4 hours.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement, as part of the government’s effort to revive the economy.

“Ang desisyon po ng Gabinete, irekomenda na nga sa lahat ng mga local government units na paikliin na iyong curfew,” Roque said in an interview on state-run PTV-4.

This means that the proposed curfew will be from 12 midnight to 4a.m.

“Pero siyempre po dahil magpapasa sila ng ordinansa, nasa lokal na pamahalaan po iyan,” he said.

Most areas are following the 10p.m. to 5a.m. curfew, as imposed during the start of the quarantine period.

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,990 new coronavirus infections, the lowest number in three weeks, and 40 additional deaths.