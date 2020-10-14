Duterte accepts Cayetano’s apology after speakership mess

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the apology of former house speaker Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano over the speakership mess.

“So Mr. President if I made a mistake kung mali po ang reading ko, if I misunderstood na ituloy at tapusin ko ang budget ako’y humihingi ng paumanhin. Hindi ko intention na hindi ka sundin. Tignan niyo po lahat ng aking interviews,” Cayetano said on Tuesday after he was “ousted” by allies of now House Speaker Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

“According to Senator Bong Go, he (Duterte) was like a father. So of course, a father would accept an apology from a son. And all is well that ends well,” Roque told CNN Philippines.

Duterte met with Cayetano and Velasco at the Malacañang Golf Club after the leadership issue was fixed.

“The President, of course, was very appreciative of the cooperation of both parties. And he appreciated the fact that Congress is now focusing on the budget because that has been his call from the very beginning to pass the 2021 budget,” the Palace official added.

