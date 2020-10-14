Dubai Economy fines 2 businesses, warns 8 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to open markets and shopping centres across the emirate on Tuesday to ensure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on two commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. The violations were spotted in a local tour organisation and sewing and embroidery shop in Naif, said Dubai Economy in a statement on Wednesday.

CCCP also warned eight businesses for not placing physical distancing stickers. Overall, that 765 shops and commercial establishments were found to have fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Seeking the cooperation of all segments of the society in maintaining normal and safe business activity in the emirate Dubai Economy said it is in regular contact with the public and private sectors to monitor the latest developments and enhance awareness of the guidelines and protocols applicable in light of the pandemic, in order to ensure total compliance and eliminate any practice that may endanger the community.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

