Active cases in UAE at one percent, among lowest in EU, MENA regions

The UAE has achieved a rate of active cases of only one percent compared to the total confirmed cases in the country.

Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesperson of the UAE Government, stated that the rate of positive cases revealed by the tests stands at one percent, which is the same rate as the previous week and is lower compared to the European Union, EU, rate of 7.3 percent, the Middle East and North African rate of 6.6 percent, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD, rate of 6.3 percent.

RELATED STORY: UAE Government: ‘Negative mental health can make people vulnerable to viruses’

Al Hammadi announced that during this period, 793,642 COVID-19 tests were performed, a nine percent increase compared to the previous week, which revealed a one percent increase in the number of confirmed cases, accounting for 7,814.

Al Hammadi noted that this period witnessed an increase in recoveries by 15 percent compared to the previous week, totaling 9,451 people, adding that the number of deaths decreased by 45 percent compared to the previous week by 13 cases. The UAE’s deaths rate of 0.4 percent is among the lowest in the world, compared to 4.4 percent in the EU, 2.4 percent in the Middle East and North Africa, and 3.7 percent in OECD countries.

READ ON: COVID-19: UAE reaches milestone of 100,000 recoveries