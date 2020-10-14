Latest NewsNewsTFT News

60-year-old celebrity faces legal action after marrying 12-year-old

Staff Report 19 mins ago

Sultan Mohammad Golden, a 60-year-old car and motorcycle stuntman from Pakistan, is currently facing a legal battle following his decision to marry a 12-year-old girl.

Reports from Dawn revealed that the father of the minor presented falsified documents that he got from the Sheshi Koh village council which showed that the girl’s age was 18.

The district administration intervened when they learned about the fake birth certificate and took action by amending the document. The nikah (marriage) registrar also canceled the nikah nama or the marriage contract between the two.

Both Sultan Golden and Azizur Rehman, the father of the girl, will face the court under the Nadra Ordinance 2000 for circumventing and obtaining the girl’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) illegally by providing a falsified age for the child.

The next hearing regarding the case has been scheduled this October 24.

