WATCH: Woman’s ‘celebratory dance’ after getting hired amuses netizens worldwide

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

A viral video of a woman dancing in the parking lot has been making its rounds on social media after her new boss shared the CCTV footage of her ‘celebratory dance’

Instagram user @dakara_spence uploaded the footage after she saw that her newly-hired employee broke into a sudden dance after she learned that she got hired for the job.

“So I just hired this young girl and this was her response,” posted @dakara_spence on her Instagram video.

The video reached the actual woman in the footage @Kalaxxyy who didn’t know that there was a CCTV in the area who captured her spontaneous, joyous maneuvers.

“Lmaoo! I Had To Do It! I Thought Nodody Saw! I Was Wrong. Thank You Tho!”, said @Kalaxxyy who in her own video shared that her manager is a ‘blessing’.

“I just be doing these stupid little dances like everywhere, every day. I didn’t know I was getting caught or recorded or anything,” added @Kalaxxyy.

The video now has millions of views on both Instagram and TikTok.

Netizens expressed their joy for @Kalaxxyy new-found job and stated that her manager, @dakara_spence found a passionate person for her company.

Watch the video here:

