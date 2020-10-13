Schools to give lower grades to overweight, short-sighted students

Schools in Changzhi city of Shanxi province in China have decided to give lower exam grades to overweight and short-sighted students.

This move is to encourage them to pay attention to their health.

Pupils who fail to meet the requirement of ‘normal’ eyesight or weight will be marked down during their high school entrance exam based on the report on the Daily Mail.

The decision triggered an online debate on social media slamming the policy as unfair and baseless.

More than half of China’s population under the age of 18 now suffer from the condition, also known as myopia. High school students were hit the hardest with this vision problem. 81 per cent of Chinese teenagers between 16 and 18 years old have the eye condition; while 14.5 percent of six-year-olds already need to wear glasses.

Students will be evaluated and marked for their levels of ‘physical fitness’, including tests for eyesight and weight according to reports by Chinese media.

The assessments, part of the students’ high school entrance exam, will make up six per cent of their total mark.

Students’ weight will also be judged based on the body mass index (BMI). Students who are deemed as ‘overweight’ will be graded as the lowest while those who are in ‘normal weight’ would get a full mark.

Those who will have poor vision will be rated 2, the lowest mark.

The local government has received backlash on the policy.

‘’Myopia has something to do with genetics. Some people would never get it if they try while others were born with it. And some people develop the condition easily. It is too unfair to give grades based on this,” one netizen said.

“This is so pointless. People are now blamed for wearing glasses? We might as well include ‘attractiveness’ as part of the criteria,” another one commented.

‘These two assessments would not make a big difference to the student’s final grades. Our main goal is to guide young people to become more physically active, encourage them to protect their eyesight and improve physical fitness,” Shanghai-based publication The Paper said.