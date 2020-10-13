LOOK: New terminal of Clark International Airport now 100% complete

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on October 13 announced that the new passenger terminal building of Clark International Airport (CRK) is now fully complete, ahead of its its original October target completion date.

In its Facebook post, DOTr said that despite the current challenges brought by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the department, along with Bases Conversion and Development Authority (The BCDA Group), and GMR Megawide, were able to accelerate the construction works at CRK, while still observing strict health and safety protocols to protect workers and other project stakeholders.

The new PTB, it added, is slated to commence operations by January next year, as directed by DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Once operational, it is projected that CRK’s current operational capacity will get a boost, and the airport’s passenger volume will be tripled from the current 4.2 million to 12.2 million annually.

“Likewise, this expansion will elevate CRK’s stature as Asia’s Next Premier Gateway’, and is expected to significantly help in decongesting the passenger traffic at Ninoy Aquino International Airport,” it said.

“The airport is also seen to accelerate economic progress in Central Luzon, and will provide an array of opportunities for job generation and more rapid tourism and socio-economic pursuits in the entire region, and the rest of its neighboring cities.

FLY HIGH, CRK!” the department added.