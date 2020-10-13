Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Khalifa University researchers develop eco-friendly face masks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Experts from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi have developed an eco-friendly face mask to fix the problem of disposable personal protective equipment (PPE) taking a toll on the environment, The National reported.

In order to counter the environmental impacts of the wide use of disposable PPEs, the researchers from Khalifa University, in collaboration with the University of Salerno in Italy, created a prototype of a biodegradable face mask comprising nanofibers that are envisioned to have strong anti-microbial properties—navamask.

“The innovation … reflects not only Khalifa University’s continuous commitment to finding solutions that directly contribute to serving the society, but also the result of the university’s funding of fourteen research projects directly related to mitigating the pandemic,” said Dr Arif Al Hammadi, executive vice president at Khalifa University.

“This innovation reaffirms our research efforts to develop areas that focus on issues related to the community in general, especially those that help find a solution to COVID-19,” he added, noting that the mask is now on its second phase of design.

The filters of the mask, according to experts, aim to not only protect the user from microbes, but also avoid skin irritation. Its strong anti-microbial properties, they said, also remove 99 percent of bacteria.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE’s clear COVID-19 strategy is global model: NCEMA Director-General

UAE’s clear COVID-19 strategy is global model: NCEMA Director-General

1 hour ago
Photo of LOOK: Husband finds wife’s emotional, final love letter after she passed away

LOOK: Husband finds wife’s emotional, final love letter after she passed away

2 hours ago
Photo of PH breaches 344,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,990 newly infected patients

PH breaches 344,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,990 newly infected patients

2 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: Woman’s ‘celebratory dance’ after getting hired amuses netizens worldwide

WATCH: Woman’s ‘celebratory dance’ after getting hired amuses netizens worldwide

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close