Khalifa University researchers develop eco-friendly face masks

Experts from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi have developed an eco-friendly face mask to fix the problem of disposable personal protective equipment (PPE) taking a toll on the environment, The National reported.

In order to counter the environmental impacts of the wide use of disposable PPEs, the researchers from Khalifa University, in collaboration with the University of Salerno in Italy, created a prototype of a biodegradable face mask comprising nanofibers that are envisioned to have strong anti-microbial properties—navamask.

“The innovation … reflects not only Khalifa University’s continuous commitment to finding solutions that directly contribute to serving the society, but also the result of the university’s funding of fourteen research projects directly related to mitigating the pandemic,” said Dr Arif Al Hammadi, executive vice president at Khalifa University.

“This innovation reaffirms our research efforts to develop areas that focus on issues related to the community in general, especially those that help find a solution to COVID-19,” he added, noting that the mask is now on its second phase of design.

The filters of the mask, according to experts, aim to not only protect the user from microbes, but also avoid skin irritation. Its strong anti-microbial properties, they said, also remove 99 percent of bacteria.