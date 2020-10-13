Bangladesh approves death penalty for rape following nationwide protest

Bangladesh on October 12 approved the death penalty for rape cases following widespread protests all over the country due to gang rapes and sexual assaults.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, approved the proposal to make death penalty the highest punishment for rape, Law Minister Anisul Huq told Reuters.

“The law needed to be amended quickly… (Cabinet) has decided an ordinance will be promulgated tomorrow, with the approval of the president, as the parliament is not holding sessions currently,” he said.

Sexual crimes have long been prevalent in Bangladesh, with almost 1,000 cases of sexual assaults ang gang rapes confirmed between January and September, according to human rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra.

Many criticize the judicial system of the country, citing that there are extremely low conviction rates for rape cases, with activists saying that this is due to the culture of impunity and protection of suspects for political reasons.

The nationwide protest was recently triggered by viral video that showed a group of men stripping and attacking a woman in the southeastern district of Noakhali. Investigators found that the woman had been repeatedly raped by one of the groups last year.