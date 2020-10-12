Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pinoy ‘Spider-Man’ actor shares body transformation journey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon who portrayed Ned Leeds in the recent Spider-Man movies surprised followers with his new body figure transformation.

Ned, the cute and chubby best friend of Peter Parker, showed off a leaner body.

The Fil-Am actor posted a mirror selfie photo on the occasion of his 24th birthday, baring his significant weight loss.

RELATED STORY: ‘Spider-man bestie’ Jacob Batalon gives tip to Bianca Umali on how to make it to Hollywood

Despite his coat, it’s easy to see he’s become pretty lean.

“Don’t try to get at me..imma be vibin all day cheee,” he said.

He also tells people who are concerned about his previous weight that they no longer need to worry.

“By the way, while I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now????????‍?? #kobeyear,” he added.

READ ON: Fil-Am actor from ‘Spider-man: Far From Home’ recalls life changing moment

Batalon was a graduate of Damien Memorial School in New York in 2014. Batalon said that he saw the first Spider-man franchise when he was seven years old.

The actor said that he immediately found a connection with Tom Holland, who portrays Peter Parker, during the filming of the Spiderman movie: “Since the beginning, Tom and I have had this natural chemistry that sort of emulates the whole effect of friends becoming brothers, and to me, he really is my brother,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of World’s largest rooftop solar photovoltaic project to rise in Abu Dhabi this 2021

World’s largest rooftop solar photovoltaic project to rise in Abu Dhabi this 2021

35 mins ago
Photo of Filipina intends to deport husband from abroad for adultery

Filipina intends to deport husband from abroad for adultery

50 mins ago
Photo of Microsoft allows employees to work from home ‘permanently’

Microsoft allows employees to work from home ‘permanently’

2 hours ago
Photo of PH overtakes Saudi Arabia in global COVID-19 cases

PH overtakes Saudi Arabia in global COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close