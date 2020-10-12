Pinoy ‘Spider-Man’ actor shares body transformation journey

Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon who portrayed Ned Leeds in the recent Spider-Man movies surprised followers with his new body figure transformation.

Ned, the cute and chubby best friend of Peter Parker, showed off a leaner body.

The Fil-Am actor posted a mirror selfie photo on the occasion of his 24th birthday, baring his significant weight loss.

Despite his coat, it’s easy to see he’s become pretty lean.

“Don’t try to get at me..imma be vibin all day cheee,” he said.

He also tells people who are concerned about his previous weight that they no longer need to worry.

“By the way, while I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now????????‍?? #kobeyear,” he added.

Batalon was a graduate of Damien Memorial School in New York in 2014. Batalon said that he saw the first Spider-man franchise when he was seven years old.

The actor said that he immediately found a connection with Tom Holland, who portrays Peter Parker, during the filming of the Spiderman movie: “Since the beginning, Tom and I have had this natural chemistry that sort of emulates the whole effect of friends becoming brothers, and to me, he really is my brother,” he said.