PH overtakes Saudi Arabia in global COVID-19 cases

The Philippines has overtaken Saudi Arabia in the 18th spot in the world’s most number of coronavirus cases based on John Hopkins University.

The country has a total of 339,341 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, October 11, slightly ahead of Saudi Arabia which has 339,267.

2,500 new cases were recorded on Sunday. Daily coronavirus cases in the Philippines is on average of 2,000 cases daily in the last 7 days.

Of the new cases in the Philippines on Sunday, 2,106 occurred within the last two weeks, while the rest were from before that period.

Metro Manila still has the most number of new cases, with 782, followed by nearby provinces Rizal, with 141; Laguna, 128; Cavite, 125; and Bulacan, 119.

The Department of Health said that there 39,945 active cases. The total number of recoveries in the Philippines now stands at 293,075.