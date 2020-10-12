PH consulate tells Dubai-bound Filipinos to secure permits

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is reminding all Dubai-bound Filipinos to secure necessary permits before flying to the emirate.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai wishes to remind Filipino residents of the UAE who are returning via the Dubai International Airport to secure approval from the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs(GDRFA) or the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA),” the Consulate said.

The consulate added that if Filipinos hold a Dubai-issued residence visa, they must obtain the approval from the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs(GDRFA) prior to their departure.

Failure to do so means they will be prohibited from entering the country.

For those who are holding a residence visa issued by other emirates, they must get their permits from UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

“All Filipino residents in the UAE who are planning to return to the country are further advised to keep abreast of entry regulations to the UAE and coordinate with their airlines when planning their return,” the statement said.

