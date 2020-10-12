Filipina intends to deport husband from abroad for adultery

A Filipina who allowed her husband work abroad to provide a better life now regrets her decision after finding out that her husband has found a mistress.

Christlyn Jambaro has expressed her intent to have her husband, John Carl, deported from overseas due to his infidelity.

“Bale student visa po siya doon sir. Nag-chat lang po siya sa gmail ko sir at matagal ko na siyang hindi natatawagan. Hindi niya po sinasagot yung mga tawag namin ng anak ko, kahit mag send ng picture,” said Christlyn in an interview with Raffy Tulfo.

RELATED STORY: OFW files charges vs. brother for impregnating his wife

She alleged that John Carl insists for him to live his own life, and stated that she chose to prioritize his mistress over their family.

“Wala po siyang awa! Mas pinili pa niya yung kabit niya sir. Nag-text po siya sa akin ang sabi niya pabayaan mo na ako, sabi niyang ganun sir. Gusto ko siyang ipa-deport dahil sa ginawa niya sa akin dahil po may babae na po siya sir,” said Christlyn.

However, Christlyn also states that she’s still open to talking to her husband, revealing that she doesn’t want her two kids to grow up without a father.

“Para sa akin mam okay lang mam (na mabuo ulit kaminig pamilya) basta magbabago po siya mam yun po ang gusto ko para hindi naman po kawawa ang mga anak ko na wala po silang ama,” said Christlyn.

READ ON: Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

She urges her husband to just head home to fix their problems once and for all.

“Umuwi ka na lang sa Pilipinas para ayusin ang problema natin. Hindi yung nandyan ka tapos kasama mo lang ang kabit mo, hindi ko alam ang ginagawa mo tapos hindi mo naman kami kinakausap. Maawa ka naman sa amin. Kaya nga kita pinayagang mag-abroad para sa kinabukasan ng mga anak natin para sa atin. Pero anong ginawa mo – binalewala mo lahat!,” said Christlyn.

Watch the video here: