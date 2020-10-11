US President Donald Trump says US will ‘defeat terrible China virus’

US President Donald Trump vowed to his supporters on October 9 that the country is going to defeat the “terrible China virus.”

Speaking without a face mask before hundreds of supporters following his clearance from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Trump said that he is feeling great and that the virus is “disappearing.”

“I want you to know our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus,” Trump said. “It’s going to disappear, it is disappearing.”

He also urged the public to get out and vote, while campaigning his law-and-order themed speech.

Recently, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Trump for being ‘reckless’ due to still going out maskless despite his diagnosis.

The president, however, announced that he will be doing two more rallies this week in Pennsylvania and in Iowa.