SPIDERWOMAN? Female detainee climbs 3-meters of jail bars to commit suicide

A female inmate in Thailand has climbed three meters of jail bars in order to attempt to commit suisice after being arrested for illegal weapon possession, Asia News Network reported.

The 37-year-old prisoner went viral after her photo showing her posture circulated on social media, with netizens likening her to Spiderman.

Police said she became distressed after being arrested for possessing a .38 pistol and six bullets, and jumped the jail bars to try to commit suicide. It took 30 minutes of stand-off with the police before officers climbed the bars to bring her down.