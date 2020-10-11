Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Social media app ‘Tiktok’ now blocked in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially blocked the social media app ‘TikTok’ following a surge of reports that the app features indecent and immoral content.

An official release from the PTA states that the management behind TikTok failed to respond to its final notice to address and take action on the content uploaded to the social media platform.

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for development of effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the announcement.

RELATED STORY: Vlogger dies after ex-husband sets her on fire in the middle of livestream < PTA states that the government agency is still open to talk to the social media giant for the possibility to lift the ban in the near future, depending on how TikTok manages and moderates its content. "TikTok has been informed that the Authority is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content," read the PTA announcement. READ ON: LOOK: Dog in tears after owner forcefully feeds spicy chili for Douyin Challenge

