Man sets house on fire after brothers ignores him

A man in Thailand has set their house on fire out of rage after his older brother ignored him, Asia News Network reported.

The 25-year-old resident was reportedly hurt by his brother ignoring him that he locked him inside and set their home ablaze. Their neighbors immediately called the police and firefighters to rescue the 27-year-old sibling.

The brother said he only realized the door was locked when he woke up at 2 AM, heard strange noises and saw the flames at their house’s main door.

The younger brother later on confessed to the crime and said he only did it to get his attention. He now faces arson charges.