Man arrested for abducting, raping disabled teenage beggar for 23 days

A man in Indonesia was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a disabled 15-year-old beggar for 23 days, The Jakarta Post reported.

The Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry said the 39-year-old man abducted the kid from Jakarta and took her to East Java, where she was kept as a prisoner for nearly a month.

Jakarta Police arrested the man on September 30. They said he was a meatball soup seller when he met the kid who often begged for money.

“The victim was always seen around the lake with her friends – that was how she came into contact with him,” Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Yusri Yunus said as quoted by kompas.id.

The suspect told the police that he developed an interest in the victim, a reason he kidnapped her on September 8 and raped her on multiple occasions. The man has since been charged with violation of the country’s 2014 Child Protection Law.

The teenager, according to reports, is now receiving paralegal assistance and physical and psychological support from Jakarta’s Integrated Women’s and Children’s Centre (P2TP2A).