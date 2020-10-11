House leader affirms budget passage as priority over speakership

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez stated that the proposed 2021 budget will be prioritized over the ongoing heated leadership issue between current House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, and Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco.

“The budget before politics… Politics such as the Speakership issue will be tackled after the passage of the national budget to assure a smooth transition,” said Romualdez who furthered that the house aims to pass the 2021 budget on its third and final reading by October 16.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte called for a special session of the Congress to convene this October 13-16 to finish the congressional deliberations on the proposed national budget, which he certified as urgent.

Reports from ABS-CBN stated that a manifesto has been making its rounds at the house stating that the act of suspending the session of the Congress from October 6 to November 16 violates the Rules of the House of Representatives of the 18th Congress.

The said manifesto also declares the reopening of the Session, states that the several House of Representatives have already declared the Speakership ‘vacant’ and have elected Representative Velasco to fill in the speakership role.