UAE records 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 1,424 recoveries in 24 hours

The UAE has recorded 1,075 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 104,004, according to the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been detected from 120,665 tests conducted nationwide.

Moreover, the total recovery in the country now stands at 94,903 with 1,424 new recovered patients. Four more patients have died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 442.

“The Ministry of Health conducts 120,665 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,075 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,424 recoveries and 4 death cases due to complications,” NCEMA said in a statement on Friday.