UAE police arrest five suspects in Ajman heist involving AED3.28 million cash

Staff Report 2 hours ago

In less than 24 hours, Ajman Police’s Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police managed to arrest five members of a gang who stole AED3.28 million.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, said they received reports that some people were assaulted in their vehicle and large amount of money was taken from them. The suspects used a borrowed vehicle during the heist.

The victims were from a money exchange company and they were about to transport AED3.28 million. They used a civil car without security.

One of the suspects was arrested in Ajman, while the other suspects were collared in Dubai and Fujairah. The stolen money was also recovered from the suspect.

Al Nuaimi praised the efficiency and efforts of the police force.

He reminded people to be more cautious when handling large amount of money and when transferring them from one area to another.

