Latest News

Expat arrested upon return to UAE for stealing expensive watch 8 months ago

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

An Asian expat was arrested upon his arrival in the UAE for stealing a valuable watch lost by an Emirati passenger at Sharjah International Airport eight months ago.

The suspect (identity withheld) had earlier been identified by airport authorities in February 2020 during which the missing watch was reported by the husband of the passenger.

In a Facebook post of Sharjah Police, Lieutenant Colonel Matar Sultan Al-Kabbi, Chief of the Airport Police Department, said that the report indicated that the expensive watch was lost at a security inspection of the airport.

Authorities had joined forces with the operations room sheriffs, investigation teams and criminal research, to check on the recorded CCTV footages the movement of passengers on the day the watch went missing.

They discovered that the Asian expat took the watch from the checkpoint and hid it under his belongings.

The man admitted to the crime and he is now facing legal charges.

He was allowed to communicate with his family for them to send them the watch back to the UAE. It was then turned over to the husband of the passenger.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE records 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 1,424 recoveries in 24 hours

UAE records 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 1,424 recoveries in 24 hours

39 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: Active cases in UAE down to 8,000+

COVID-19: Active cases in UAE down to 8,000+

52 mins ago
Photo of BREAKING: Duterte calls Congress to special session for 2021 budget deliberations

BREAKING: Duterte calls Congress to special session for 2021 budget deliberations

1 hour ago
Photo of LOOK: Lone Pinoy winner of PHP339-M jackpot in Ultra Lotto 6/58 claims prize

LOOK: Lone Pinoy winner of PHP339-M jackpot in Ultra Lotto 6/58 claims prize

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close