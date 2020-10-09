Expat arrested upon return to UAE for stealing expensive watch 8 months ago

An Asian expat was arrested upon his arrival in the UAE for stealing a valuable watch lost by an Emirati passenger at Sharjah International Airport eight months ago.

The suspect (identity withheld) had earlier been identified by airport authorities in February 2020 during which the missing watch was reported by the husband of the passenger.

In a Facebook post of Sharjah Police, Lieutenant Colonel Matar Sultan Al-Kabbi, Chief of the Airport Police Department, said that the report indicated that the expensive watch was lost at a security inspection of the airport.

Authorities had joined forces with the operations room sheriffs, investigation teams and criminal research, to check on the recorded CCTV footages the movement of passengers on the day the watch went missing.

They discovered that the Asian expat took the watch from the checkpoint and hid it under his belongings.

The man admitted to the crime and he is now facing legal charges.

He was allowed to communicate with his family for them to send them the watch back to the UAE. It was then turned over to the husband of the passenger.