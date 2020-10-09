Court trial uncovers more details about the case of bride who fell to her death in Dubai hotel

A UK court has heard more details on the tragic honeymoon of superbike racer Sean Emmett and his bride.

Abigail Elson, 27, fell to her death from the balcony during their honeymoon stopover in Dubai on February 19, 2013.

Investigators have presented to court on Thursday some police reports that Abigail had been experiencing physical abuse from Sean.

In one incident, two years before incident happened, the former motorcyclist reportedly grabbed Abigail by her throat and tried to strangle her until she nearly passed out, according to detective constable Caroline Snape of Surrey Police.

At that time, Abigail told the police that she was “very frightened” because of his tendency to “flip out for no reason, which scares me”.

During one of his outbursts, based on a report of The Sun UK, Sean also threw knives and glasses at her.

Authorities deemed Abigail to be at “high risk” because of his history of violence with a number of women.

“None of those incidents were reported at the time,” the policewoman told the court.

She added that the domestic violence team became aware of the danger when Abigail, in desperation, jumped in front of a moving car in January 2011.

The investigation showed that Sean assaulted her once a week in their seven-month long relationship.

Abigail’s last communication with the police was in 2012 when she asked them how to leave her husband.

The couple flew to South Africa in 2013 and got married. In their two-day stopover honeymoon in Dubai, she fell from a hotel balcony.

Before that marriage, her parents had met her several times to know what was going on as she sent them a disturbing e-mail. Her parents said in a written statement submitted to court: “It was an email asking for our help. We had never heard of Sean and asked ourselves if she was spinning us a plan to get money. She came and met us. She was staying with people, but did not want to say where. Her lips were bruised.”

“She used the money we gave her – about £150 – to go to her friend’s. We had no idea that she would go back to Sean. I do not think she ever discussed being with him as she knew we would not approve,” her parents statement read.

The court also heard that Abigail met the superbiker at a time when she dropped out of her law school. Her friends, however, did not approved of Sean, then 45 years old, due to their age gap as well as the fact that he was unemployed.

On several occasions, Abigail told them that he was a “control freak” and admitted that she was being physically abused. Her friends thought that she would hear their advice of leaving him.

Months later and having little contact with her friends or family, Abigail messaged them they tied the knot in South Africa. None of them was informed prior.

Her family and friends believed she funded their wedding through the £35,000 she received from Cardiff hospital after a botched surgery. According to her close friends, it was a sum of money that she did not want Sean to have access to.

However, her parents found out that transactions had been made from Abigail’s bank account following her death.